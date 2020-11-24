1/1
Sabitha Devi Du (Mohtram) Vall
1950 - 2020
Sabitha Devi Du Vall (nee Mohtram)

Passed away after a courageous battle with AML Leukemia. Sabitha was born in Ipswich, England on October 25, 1950 to Kalloo and Sylvia Mohtram and is survived by her husband, Wayne Du Vall, two children Bryan and Jennifer Janeczko, three stepchildren Jason Du Vall, Chad Du Vall, and Clare Overman, 10 grand children, and an extended family that spans the globe.

Sabitha Devi ( which means "Sunshine Goddess" in Hindi) was a beautiful, loving and courageous woman with a terrific sense of humor, a devotion to family, an appetite for travel and a passion for ballroom dancing.

Services will be held at Krause at 21600 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on December 5 from 9:30am to 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to the Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Here is a link to Sabitha's personal donation page:https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/sabitha-devi-du-vall-the-sunshine-goddess.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
