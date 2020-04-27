Services
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
(414) 445 3700
Sabrina Y. Wright

Sabrina Y. Wright Notice
Sabrina Y. Wright

Psalm 27:4 King James Version (KJV)

4 One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to enquire in his temple.

Sabrina's appointed time with the lord was on April 18, 2020

She was employed for Serenity Funeral Home as a receptionist for several years but she brought so much more to our firm. She was a mother to the younger employees, a nurturer to all from the families we serviced as well as her co-workers, and most importantly Sabrina was a prayer warrior and family.

Her LOVE for the LORD and her presence will greatly be missed by so many.

Private Home Going Service will be Thursday, April 30, at 4:00pm in the chapel of:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
jsonline