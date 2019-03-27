Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Jaffer, Salim On March 24, 2019, Salim Jaffer, loving husband, father, and brother, passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 70. Salim will be forever remembered by his wife, Betty and his children, Shamin, Sayyid and Ayisha, his grandchildren Nyhla and Nazneen and by his brother and sisters Nizar, Rashida,Malek, and forever remembered by extended family and dear friends. There is no man that loved his job and the people around him with such a passion as Salim. A funeral service will be held on March 30th at 1-2:30pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center at 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
