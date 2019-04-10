|
Challoner, Sally A. (Nee Maager) April 4th 2019. Age 77. Beloved mother of Mark (Dawn) Challoner and Paul Challoner. Grandmother of Haley, MacKenzie and Brady, Drew and Kayla. Preceded in death by a sister Carol Sue (David) Klaus and a brother Larry Maager. Also survived by a sister-in-law Jeanne Maager. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A celebration of Sally's life will take place on Friday, April 12th at Harder Funeral Home from 4:00PM until the time of memorial service at 5:45PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to Wisconsin Association of the Deaf would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019