Milwaukee - Age 63. Aug. 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Roy Wolfe and her parents James and Jean Shank. Sister of Sue Kranz and aunt of Justin Kranz. Private services. Jelacic Funeral Home 414-466-2134.









