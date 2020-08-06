Sally AttwoodMILWAUKEE, FORMERLY OF RACINE - Sally Attwood, born January 25, 1948 in Racine, passed away August 5, 2020 at Ignite Medical Resort, Oak Creek. Sally took comfort in knowing she would be reunited in Heaven with her parents, Richard and Gwendolyn Gruner, and sister Bonnie Gruner who preceded her in death. Sally moved to Milwaukee after high school and was employed by Blunt Ellis & Loewi, Miller Brewing and Foley & Lardner before retiring in 2013. She loved spending time with friends and her beloved cats who she looks forward to seeing at the Rainbow Bridge.A service for Sally will be held by her friends when the time is safe for everyone.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000