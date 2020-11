Sally BurkeGreenfield - (nee Walker). Age 79. Joyfully reunited with her beloved daughter, Colleen, who predeceased her. Proud and loving mother of Linda and shared mother of Jan (Steve), five grandsons and two great-grandsons. Further survived by many dear cousins and friends. No funeral service; a life celebration may be held at a later date. Memorials to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in memory of Colleen and Sally Burke greatly appreciated.