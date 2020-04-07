|
Sally Grace Goldman
Milwaukee - (Nee Bernstein) Passed away Apr. 6, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Goldman for 68 wonderful years. Cherished mother of Diane (Richard) Kane, Philip (Renae) Goldman and Karen (Fred) Meyerson. Loving grandmother of Ryan Kane and Adam (Susana Osorio Cardona) Kane, Natalie (Ben) Peterson, Joseph (Cassidy DeMayo) Goldman, and Jennifer (Thomas) Knowlton. Loving great-grandmother of Annabelle Knowlton and Edwin Peterson. Further survived by her brother Theodore (Sandy) Bernstein, her sister-in-law Harriet Goldman, many cousins, nieces and nephews, other loving relatives and dear friends. Sally was preceded in death by her dear parents Jennie (Slate, Pivar) and Philip Bernstein, 3 older siblings, and many close friends, including mah jong playmates and dinner companions.
Sally had a varied career. She was a census taker in the 1960 census, data collector for the US Department of Labor, bookkeeper for the City of Milwaukee and Sally's Steak House, and market researcher. In their retirement, Ed and Sally became experts at finding collectibles at rummage sales and selling them at flea markets and on Ebay.
Her family would like to thank her wonderful friend Sheila Manhoff, the staff of Helen Bader at Ovation Jewish Home, Optum Nurse Practitioner Elena Akselrud, and Dr. Nancy Reeder for their care and concern.
A private service was held at Spring Hill Cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions to the WI Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020