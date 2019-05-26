|
Finnigan, Sally Jo (Rector) Sally Jo (Rector) Finnigan was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 18, 2019 at the age of 78 and joined her son, Tommy Rector in heaven. She is survived by sons Donny (Sheri) Rector and Martin (Cynthia) Rector, sisters Pene and Pat, grandchildren Amber (Phillip Olsen), Amanda (Fernando Vences), Tommy Rector, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Please refer to www.caringbridge.org/visit/sallyfinnigan for full obituary and details of memorial service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019