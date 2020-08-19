1/
Sally Kais
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Kais

(Nee Jastrow) Passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Kais. Loving mother of Kevin (Michelle Murphy) Kais, Kenten (Paula) Kais, Kory (Vicky) Kais, Karrylyn Kais . Grandma of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6025 South 27th Street, Greenfield, WI., 53221, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Entombment at Forest Home Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sally's name to the church, are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:30 AM
OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom. She was a wonderful person. I have such wonderful memories of her when I was in grade school at Our Father’s. She was a great teacher’s aid and and amazing person. She will be greatly missed. Hugs and prayers to you all.
Karla Shumway Miles
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Harriet Davidson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved