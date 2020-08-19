Sally Kais
(Nee Jastrow) Passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Kais. Loving mother of Kevin (Michelle Murphy) Kais, Kenten (Paula) Kais, Kory (Vicky) Kais, Karrylyn Kais . Grandma of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6025 South 27th Street, Greenfield, WI., 53221, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Entombment at Forest Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sally's name to the church, are appreciated.