Sally L. Groshek

Sally L. Groshek Notice
Groshek, Sally L. (Nee Krueger) Age 84 years. Born to eternal life May 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Don "Red" Groshek. Beloved mother of Randal (Colleen) Groshek, Terri Gervais, Lorri Groshek, Kurt Groshek, and Darren Groshek. Further survived by her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sat. May 25 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church 16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin from 12:30 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2019
