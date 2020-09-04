Sally L. Hernday(nee Shults) Age 89. Passed away September 2nd, 2020. Wife of 43 years of the late Richard. Mother of Dan (Linda), Diane (Todd) Beutin, Jeffry (Debra) and James (Brenda). Grandmother of Sean and Ian Shields, Adam Hernday, Carly Beutin, Caleb and Justice Hernday, and Joshua, Nathan and Christopher Hernday. Great grandmother to Alayna and Collin Hernday, Warren Shields and Maritza and Valeria Shields.Sally was employed for 17 years at the Milwaukee School of Engineering and was a charter member of the "Thursday noon Lunch Club" where she was always valued for her vast knowledge of wine and cheese.Visitation will be held at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK FAMILY CENTER WEST NORTH CHAPEL, 12875 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005, Friday, September 11th from Noon until the time of funeral service at 2:00 PM. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.