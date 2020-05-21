Sally M. Behrendt(nee Jannetto) Began her rest in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved wife of Norman Behrendt Sr. Caring mother of Craig (Helen) Behrendt, Bruce (Mary) Behrendt and Norman Jr. (Karen) Behrendt. Beloved grandma of Anthony and Alyssa Behrendt; Rebecca, Benjamin, Zachary, Emily, Noah and Ruthann. Adored sister of Mary (Jerome) Gorski and Beverly (the late Douglas) Draws. Sally is also survived by nieces, nephews, family members and cherished friends.Throughout her life Sally enjoyed gardening, playing cards, picture taking, cooking, baking but most importantly she loved to take care of her family.Private interment Holy Trinity Cemetery.