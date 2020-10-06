Sally Maier Tolan
Sally Tolan raised six children, was active in the local peace movement and in nonprofit groups and published her first book of poetry at age 80. She died Saturday at St. John's on the Lake retirement home in Milwaukee. She was 93.
Sally was the widow of Thomas L. Tolan Jr., an attorney known as Larry, who preceded her in death in 1974, at age 49. She was known by many people for her kindness, her compassion -- and just her overall goodness.
She served over the years on the boards of the Benedict Center, a restorative justice organization serving female offenders, the Urban Ecology Center, and Woodland Pattern Book Center, on E. Locust Street in Riverwest. She was also director for a time of the Milwaukee YWCA. She wrote books for children, including a biography of John Muir, the great naturalist and founding president of the Sierra Club. She was also active in such groups as Peace Action and Beyond War.
Sally was born Sarah Anne Maier on January 30, 1927, to Irwin and Lorraine Maier. Irwin Maier was an executive of The Milwaukee Journal, and he rose to become its publisher and later its board chairman. She graduated from Downer Seminary, which later merged into the University School of Milwaukee, and from Wellesley College in Massachusetts.
She married shortly after college and moved to Washington, D.C., where her husband was a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Frank Murphy and Tom C. Clark. The couple returned in 1950 to Milwaukee, where Larry worked for what became the Quarles & Brady law firm.
Years later, when Larry was restricted to a wheelchair with multiple sclerosis, Sally, with young children still at home, went back to school at UWM and earned a master's degree in English literature, and then got a job teaching in the English department there. She taught primarily freshman English but also developed a course on the literature of protest, a favorite subject.
She retired in the early 1990s.
In retirement, she read widely, and became a dedicated gardener of wild plants. Though she lived on a street of well-trimmed front lawns, her yard on E. Menlo Boulevard in Shorewood was full of native species, including shrubs such as serviceberry and thimbleberry - and wild strawberries, which her grandchildren loved to eat when they visited. When she moved out of that house to a condominium in Shorewood, the house's new owners put in a lawn, but Sally saved some of the plants and donated them to the Urban Ecology Center, where she was on the board. Ken Leinbach, the center's executive director, says she would then come to visit her plants from time to time. Some are still growing in front of the UEC's East Side branch, he said.
Sally wrote poems for many years - about nature and the people she loved -- and in her late 70s, with the help of Milwaukee poet Antler and book designer Kate Hawley, she collected many of them into a book she titled Bloodroot. The book was published, and it was delivered to Sally on her 80th birthday in 2007. She did her first reading from it at Woodland Pattern, where she served twice on the board and for many years was part of a writing group.
She was also a co-founder of a book club of Milwaukee women, which has met every first Monday of the month since 1954, when its members were young mothers. The group reads a book every month - more than 750 books over those 66 years. Surviving members of the club, including two of Sally's high school friends, continue to meet monthly at St. John's, where most of them live.
Sally is survived by a brother, Peter Maier (Sandra); six children, Tom (Priscilla Pardini), Kathleen, Mary, Sandy (Andrea Portes), John (Michelle Szkilnik) and William "Yam" (Jenny) Tolan; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Tolan-Mee, Tolan Abraham Thornton, Alice Tolan-Mee, Paraska Tolan-Szkilnik, Will Thomas Thornton, Marie Tolan-Szkilnik, Casey Tolan, Theodore Tolan, Finn Tolan and Wyatt Storm; cousins, nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
The family suggests donations in her name to the Benedict Center, the Urban Ecology Center or Woodland Pattern, or to any Milwaukee food pantry.
Services will be online only, on a date still to be determined. Visit www.feerickfuneralhome.com for more information.
for more information.