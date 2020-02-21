|
Sally Wickham Mollomo
July 25, 1943 -
February 18, 2020
Sally's husband of 56 years, Paul Richard Mollomo, Sr., related the cause of death as cancer. Sally, a native New Yorker, was the daughter of Vincent Schofield Wickham, who worked as an editorial artist for the New York Times from 1924 - 1956. Like her father, Sally was a watercolor painter and art historian. She received BFA and MA degrees from the University of Wisconsin, and taught at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, and Milwaukee Area Technical College. Additionally, Sally was Assistant Director of Education at the Milwaukee Art Museum. An enthusiastic advocate for art education, Sally presented a paper on curriculum development at the Smithsonian Institute National Outreach Conference. She also received a grant from the Victorian Society of America, and subsequently studied at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. Upon her and husband Paul's move to Portland, Oregon, Sal was an active member and patron of the Oregon Society of Artists.
Finding solace in nature and outdoor activities, Sally enjoyed open-water swimming, plein air painting, and gardening, spending summers with husband, Paul, in New London, New Hampshire, and at her farm in Stockbridge, Vermont. Sally is survived by her husband, Paul, son Paul Jr. of Portland, Maine, daughter Alexis Mollomo, grandson Ian Cook, and granddaughter Jane Cook, all of Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, Sally suggests donating to American Forests: https://www.americanforests.org/
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020