Salvator "Sam" Fugarino
Salvator "Sam" Fugarino

Germantown - Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at the age of 84. He will forever be the beloved father of Rebecca (Scott) Wolf, David and Sara. Loving grandfather of Lola. Brother to Frank, Carmella and Frances. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Judith Cancellier.

Sam was proceeded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary; brothers Anthony, Sebastiano, Joseph, Dominic and John; sisters

Marie and Madeline as well as his loving companion Carrol Knudsvig.

Sam was proud of his service in the U.S. Army. He took great pride in his Italian heritage! He was very proud of his children and was a wonderful provider to his family. Dad had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, and restoring cars. He was the oldest living member of the Wisconsin chapter of the Ford Model A club and participated in many parades and functions. He was also known as "Sam the TV Man".

The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers Christina, Kim, Olga, Marie, and Tory. He loved you all as well.

Private family services will be held on Friday November 27, 2020.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
