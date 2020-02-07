|
|
Salvatore B. "Sal" Sendik
Mequon - Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Resident of Mequon. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Marie (nee Krajcir) Sendik and beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (nee Patti) and Rose Mary (nee Bruzina) Sendik. Loving father of Anthony "Tony" (Patricia) Sendik, John (former wife Mary Ann) Sendik and Meri Jo (John W. II) Cornell; step-father of Julie (Kuang) Kim and Russ Singery. Dear brother of Rosemary Maier and of the late Serene (Donald) Sobeski. Proud grandpa of Laura, Anthony, Michael (Veronica), Antonina, Maria, Sal, Angela, Cristina and Rosemary. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends.
Sal was a hardworking and devoted man who had a deep love for his family, his work and a strong devotion to his faith. He was an active member of Sendik's Markets for 70 years. Sal lived a life full of accomplishments; one of his greatest moments was when he and his first wife Rose Mary spent private time with Mother Teresa. Sal served on the board of the State Financial Bank and two time president of Ozaukee Country Club. He was the last of a dying breed that lived to work. Sal will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 12, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, at 10:00 AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, corner of Range Line and Mequon Road, Mequon, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in Salvatore's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Scalabrini Missionaries, 546 N. East Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020