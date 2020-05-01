Salvatore C. Quarino



Milwaukee - Born To Eternal Life on April 22, 2020. Age 85 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Marlene (nee Kaminski) and parents Charles and Theresa Quarino. Loving father of Kathleen (Thomas) Alexander, Charles (Sarah) Quarino and Tracy Quarino. Proud grandfather of Maxwell, Benjamin and Leah Alexander and Andre and Giovanni Quarino. Beloved brother of Ignatius (Donna) Quarino and Francine (Edd) Romans. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear and special friends.



Sal graduated from Marquette Law School in 1958 and served as a practicing trial attorney until his retirement. As a young man, Sal attended St. John's Cathedral High School and for a time attended the Scalabrini House of Theology in Chicago as a seminarian. At St. Rita's Parish Sal served as an altar boy and coached the school's basketball team. In his retirement, Sal led an active life and above all enjoyed socializing with his large circle of friends at the Italian Community Center. He avidly supported Festa Italiana and could always be found volunteering on the festival grounds, usually in the Opera tent.



Sal was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery following a graveside service. A memorial mass to further honor and celebrate Sal's life will be held at a later date.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care of Sal in his last days.



Sal was a man of deep faith who had a special devotion to Padre Pio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sal's honor to Three Holy Women Parish, 1716 N Humboldt Ave, Milw WI 54292, or to the National Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Road, Barto, PA 19504.













