|
|
DeBuono, Salvatore DeBuono, Salvatore John (¨Ted¨) was born May 10, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Calagero Anthongy and Mary (Maglio) DeBuono. He passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the age of 85 at home. Long time resident of Milwaukee and Port Washington. He married Geraldine M. O'Connell on June 27, 1959 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Served his country in the U.S. Army - Korea. Employed for 49 years at Western Iron Stores Co. and Tools and Abrasives in management and sales. Salvatore is survived by his wife of 59 years, Geraldine. Loving father of Kevin (Mary) DeBuono and Lisa (Scott) Sparapani. Special Papa to Nicole (Doug) Watson, Ariana Sparapani (Andrew Jungbluth), Gabrielle Sparapani and special angel Nicholas Giese. Great- Papa to Maeve Jungbluth. Further survived by sister-in-laws Leone DeBuono, Colleen Wegher and brother-in-law Bob Lenarduzzi and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by sisters Mary, Prudence, and Caroline. Bothers John and Joseph. Brother-in-laws Gilbert Wegher, James, Mickelson and Ted Collins. Sister-in-law Edith. Special thank you to the staffs at Horizon Hospice and Zablocki V.A. Hospital. No funeral service at the request of Salvatore. Memorials can be made to Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative - mkehomelessvets.org or Guest House of Milwaukee - guesthouseofmilwaukee.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019