Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Salvatore F. Collura

Salvatore F. Collura Notice
Salvatore F. Collura

Entered Eternal Life on April 10, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Herden). Loving father of Vincent (Gail), Allen (Sandy), Andrew (Camille) and the late Salvatore. Loving grandfather of KristiAnna, Vincent, Joseph and Abigail. Brother of Carole Librizzi (Rick) Mayer and the late Rosario Collura. Son of the late Salvatore and the late Margaret DiGiacoma. Son-in-law of the late Alvin and the late Angeline Herden. Brother-in-law of Robert and Barbara Kreckler, Rich Herden and the late Rosalind Zettel. Sal will be forever missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, many relatives and friends.

Private services were held. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.

"I will love and miss you forever, until we meet again. May God hold you in his arms." Love always, your wife and sons.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
