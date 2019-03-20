|
Lorino, Salvatore G. "Teddy" Peacefully passed away on March 16, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" Lorino. Adored father of Desty (Connie), Todd (Janice), Laurie, and David (Margaret) Lorino. Proud grandfather of Anthony (Kate) Lorino, Kaitlin (Tony) Anderson, Christina (Mike Klosiewski) Lorino, Anna Lorino, David Lorino, Jr., Jason Lorino; and great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Annabelle and Antonia "Toni". Predeceased by 5 siblings. Survived by many loving relatives and friends. Sal was a devoted father and adoring husband. At 16 he began his career as truck driver. He amassed awards for safe truck-driving, joined the Teamsters Union, and met his best friend Gary. After high school, thanks to his romantic yearbook letters, Sal married his high school sweetheart. Later with his brother Joe, he opened Lorino's Car Wash, an innovative full-service car wash, in Milwaukee. Sal loved detailing and customizing Mustang convertibles, owning over 21. He was an influential member of The Wisconsin Early Mustangers car club, and cherished their trips to Door County. In retirement he created a proprietary recipe for "Sal's Italian Sausage" and perfected his old-world cheesecakes and apple pies. He is remembered as practical, hardworking, exacting, and tidy. To us, his family, Sal could fix any problem we had, but this hole in our hearts will remain unfixed until we meet again. A celebration of Sal's life on Sunday, March 24, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, in Shorewood. A service honoring Sal will begin at 3:00PM, with a reception immediately following. Private burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Memorials in Sal's name may be made to the or Wisconsin Humane Society. Deep gratitude to St Mary's Manor for their care and compassion.
