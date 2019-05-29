|
Grisaffi, Salvatore Salvatore (Sal) Grisaffi was born June 27th, 1931 to Vincenso and Virginia (Lawson) Grisaffi in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He grew up and attended school there. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. He was Aircraft Engine Mechanic and Hydraulics Specialist. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. After his discharge he worked for Blatz, Schlitz and Miller Breweries, as well as Inland Container. He worked for Control Company of America/Singer/Eaton for 35 years, retiring in 1998. He married Gwendolyn Jones July 26, 1968. Gwen passed away January 7, 2008. His passion was building and flying radio controlled airplanes. He married Ardis Martin September 14, 2015. They Wintered in Tucson, Arizona. Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers James and Jerry, and his wife, Gwedolyn. Surviving Sal is his wife, Ardis, Brother John, McAllen, Texas; Sister Linda (Robert) Eichmann of Tucson. Step Daughters Elwanda Fix and Beth Wagner, three special cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Desert Sunset Funeral Home in Tucson, Arizona. Memorial will be May 31, at Comanche Wells Mobil Home Park, Tucson as well as a Military Service June 27, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019