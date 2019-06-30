Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
OLD ST. MARY CATHOLIC PARISH
836 N. Broadway
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
OLD ST. MARY CATHOLIC PARISH
836 N. Broadway
Salvatore "Sal" Maglio


1939 - 2019
Maglio, Salvatore "Sal" Entered Eternal Life on Monday, June 24, 2019 reuniting with his beloved wife Marygrace "Sis" (nee Volpe) at the age of 80 years. Dear father of Maria (Brian) Angus and Paula (Dean) Wycklendt. Proud and loving nano of Anthony (Leah) and Nicholas (Kimberlee) Wycklendt, Lauren (Michael) Jacobs and Megan Angus, and great nano of Addilyn, Griffin, Rachel and McKenna. He is also survived by his special nephew and niece Louie (Sue) Sanicola and Christa (Don) Dedert. Further survived by cousins and many good and dear friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 2 at OLD ST. MARY CATHOLIC PARISH, 836 N. Broadway from 9:00 AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sal's name may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Grafton or Old St. Mary's Catholic Parish, Milwaukee.

