After a long-Fought fight with Cancer, he passed away at Home on Friday June 14 2019. He is preceded in death by his Wife, Sue Ann; Brothers, John (Dora), Mario (Margaret), Girolamo (Anna), Peter (Laverne); Sister, Gaetana (Tina); Nephews, Joe (Diane), John, Gino, John A; Granddaughter, Jenny; and great granddaughter, Kaylee.



He was Born December 12th 1936 in Palermo Sicily to Giuseppe & Vincenza (Sciacca) Fiumefreddo. He attended St Rita's then graduated from Lincoln HS. He worked for Pfister & Vogel and Waste Management. In 1978, he opened Longtime Neighborhood Bar Fremo's Tavern with his brother, Pete. Still family operating 41 years later.



He liked playing cards, following sports and enjoying Libations with his friends and family over the years at his bar or one of his other frequent stops or in his words (A little tour) to bars such as Mitchel's, Steveo's, The Hideaway, Libby's or the Newport.



He is survived by his sisters, Rosa (Nino) Lopipro, Connie (neal late) Sanfilippo; Children, Scott (Vicky) Michael (Kendy), Kathy (Gary) Koetling, Sally (Marco) Calvillo, Peter (Marty); Grandchildren, Lori, Michael, Andy, Ashley, Mike, Heidi, Mollie, Alicia, Angelo, Vincent and Gianna; Nieces and Nephews: Mario, Virginia, Sandy, Joe, Cosimo, Rose, Joanne, Stephanie, Joe, Sam, Virginia, Joe, Peter, Vincenza, Maria, Vince, Josephine, Connie, Cristine, Bruce, and John.



Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Friday June 28th 2019 from 3pm to 6pm. Service 6pm to 7pm. Crypt side Prayer Saturday 29th 10am, meet at holy cross cemetery at the main office.



He will be deeply missed by Family and friends.