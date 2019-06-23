|
Sam C. Hoffmann Phillips, 41 years young, passed away peacefully on June 16th in Wilmington, NC after a year-long battle with colon cancer. She fought a hard fight with dignity and a smile. In her final days she was surrounded by her "village" of family and friends. Sam was born on September 6, 1977. A 1995 graduate of New Berlin Eisenhower, she went on to graduate from UW Stevens Point with a graphic design degree. There were many other states she called home: Montana, Washington, California, Texas, and North Carolina. Sam loved to love people as evidence by the hundreds of people all over the country that she made a connection with and which she called friends. She had an infectious laugh and never failed to radiate those around her with her smile and huge heart. She had a love for travel, Pilates, and dogs, especially her dog, Wilson. Sam will be remembered as a selfless and altruistic wife and mother. Sam married Ryan in 2007 and they had two beautiful boys, whom she treasured and embraced every moment with. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Ryan; her sons, Atticus (11) and Emerson (3); parents, Dennis and Kathy; siblings, Rick, Jessica, and Alexa; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her "village" of friends. A private Celebration of life service will be held at a later date this summer.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2019