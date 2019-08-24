Services
Sam Charles Waisbren Notice
Waisbren, Sam Charles August 22, 2019, age 30, of New York. Cherished son of Laura and Charles J.Waisbren, M.D. Dear brother of Harry (Sari, M.D.) Waisbren and Julie (Steve Kempton, M.D.) Waisbren, M.D. Loving grandson of Florence and the late Burton Waisbren, M.D. and the late Phyllis and the late Julius Rubin. Treasured uncle of Charlotte Noa Waisbren. Further survived by a legion of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services 10:30 AM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point. No visitation prior to service. Interment Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to Congregation Sinai.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019
