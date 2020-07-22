Sam FotiBorn to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Age 82 years. Beloved husband for 47 years of Sandy (nee Howland). Loving father of Kim (Ramon) Lastrilla, Joseph Foti and Sam (Natalie) Foti. Cherished grandpa of Nick Lastrilla; Savanna and Zoey Foti. Dear brother of Mary Foti, Annette (Ivan) Rodig and the late John Foti. Dear brother-in-law of Ruth (the late Jack) Strong, Robert (Janice) Howland, the late Terrence Howland and Susie (Ronald) Deane. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4-6:30 PM. Memorial service at 6:30 PM.Sam worked for more than 30 years as a painter at Aurora Health Care. Throughout his life Sam cared deeply for his family and did his best to provide for them. He enjoyed traveling with Sandy, visiting his son Sam in Arizona, an occasional beer and cooking spaghetti.