Sam Foti
Sam Foti

Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Age 82 years. Beloved husband for 47 years of Sandy (nee Howland). Loving father of Kim (Ramon) Lastrilla, Joseph Foti and Sam (Natalie) Foti. Cherished grandpa of Nick Lastrilla; Savanna and Zoey Foti. Dear brother of Mary Foti, Annette (Ivan) Rodig and the late John Foti. Dear brother-in-law of Ruth (the late Jack) Strong, Robert (Janice) Howland, the late Terrence Howland and Susie (Ronald) Deane. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4-6:30 PM. Memorial service at 6:30 PM.

Sam worked for more than 30 years as a painter at Aurora Health Care. Throughout his life Sam cared deeply for his family and did his best to provide for them. He enjoyed traveling with Sandy, visiting his son Sam in Arizona, an occasional beer and cooking spaghetti.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
JUL
30
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
July 23, 2020
Perfect photo that reflects the kind and gentle nature of this sweet neighbor. Sam will not be forgotten. My heart is with the entire family during your loss. Warm hugs to all of you.
Candy Schwartz
Neighbor
