Sam Patterson
Sam Patterson

Passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2020 at age 93. Loving husband of Nitsa Patterson for 60 years. Devoted father of Dr. Andrew (Dr. Maria) Patterson, Theodore (Kathleen) Patterson, and James (Kathy) Patterson. Proud Papou of Sam A., Katina, Sam T., Demi, Sam J., and Dean.

Sam was born in Greece and lived through challenging times during the German occupation and Greek Civil war when he served in the Greek Army. In 1951, he immigrated to the United States and served in the United States Army for 2 years. He married the love of his life, Nitsa, in 1960 and they settled in Milwaukee.

Sam worked hard and appreciated all the opportunities America had to offer. He succeeded as the proud owner of Patterson's Family Restaurant in the Southridge Mall. He was a lifelong member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and the Order of AHEPA.

Sam was a soft-spoken man who touched many lives. He loved without condition and his greatest joy was watching his family follow in his footsteps.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2160 Wauwatosa Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53213. Funeral and burial will be in Clearwater, Florida.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
