Sam Rydell

Sam RydellGermantown - Born to eternal life on June 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Shirley (nee Michalek). He was a proud father to Nancy and Craig (Vicki). He will be remembered as "Grandpa Shrek" to his granddaughters Emily, Abbi, Emma, and many other friends and family.Born on the south side of Milwaukee to parents Jean(nee Pankowski) and Roman Rydlewicz. One of seven children, brother to Robert, Roger, and Luanne, he was preceded in death by Myra, Judith, and Roland. Beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.He was an accomplished athlete in high school and college, earning numerous awards for track. He worked for many years in the custom machining industry, but was happiest with his family at Polish Fest or in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He was the self-proclaimed "World's Best Fishing Guide" on Lake Emily in Dodge County.Due to current conditions there will be no services. A private ceremony will be held in the future for family and close friends.