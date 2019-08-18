Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
View Map
Samuel F. Freeman


1924 - 2019
Samuel F. Freeman Notice
Freeman, Samuel F Found peace August 12, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by his loving wife Helen (nee Parenteau), and four sisters. Loving father of Richard (Karen), and Robert (Shawna) Freeman. Dear grandfather of Mark(Rebecca) Freeman, Laura (Matthew) Bottoni, and Ian Freeman-Lee. Dear great grandfather of Amber and Haley Bottoni, and Anna and Samuel Freeman. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering Thursday August 22, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (3774 E Underwood Ave) from 1 PM until time of Services at 3PM. Committal Hillcrest Cemetery. Samuel was very proud to be an engineer on the Apollo Program.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
