Samuel "Sam" Garrison
Samuel "Sam" Garrison

Age 87, of Brown Deer, WI, was born to the union of Theodore and Lucinda Garrison. He departed this life on July 17, 2020. He is survived by his children, Barbara Garrison of Naperville, IL, Valerie Garrison of Brown Deer, WI, Eugene Garrison of Milwaukee, WI, Rita Roloff (Phillip) of Brown Deer , WI, and Melinda Shanklin (Kevin) of Evanston, IL. Dear brother of sisters, Mildred Allison, Earlene Jackson, and Karena Tilman. Loving and proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Kind uncle of nieces and nephews. Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Deborah Mosley, his brothers, Theodore and Garfield Garrison, and his sisters, Dorothy Robinson, Ruth Evans and Joyce Wilson.

Sam served in the United States Army. He was a valued 29 year employee of the United States Postal Service.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held next year at a date to be determined.

Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53005

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
