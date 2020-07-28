Sandra A. Greaser
Sandra A. Greaser (nee Becker) Age 77 years. Sunday July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald for 55 years. Loving mother of James A. Greaser. Dearest friend of Patricia (Joe) Volesky. Adopted grandmother of Stacey, Shawn, Nicholas, Jack, Brett, Randy & Lilly. Dear friend of John Schmidt. Aunt of Ed, Tony, Donna, Gigi and Gina. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 1 at the funeral home from 2-4 PM. Entombment will be in Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Assn.
are appreciated. For the safety of family and friends, masks are required.