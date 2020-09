Sandra A. John(Nee Lex) Called Home to the Lord on August 31, 2020, age 77. Preceded in death by her husband Alan and grandson David Ladwig.Loving mother of Gregory (Julie Green) and Brian (Gina). Proud grandmother of Keefe, Steven (Nancy), and Lauren. Great grandmother of Natalie, Wyatt, and Ian. Further survived by other family and friends.Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Friday, September, 4 from 2:00 pm, until the time of service at 4:00 pm. Sandy retired from Stainless Foundry.