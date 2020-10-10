1/
Sandra A. Kolloge
Sandra A. Kolloge

West Allis, formerly of Honolulu - Passed to Eternal Life, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Age 76 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marian (nee Splude) Kolloge. Dear friend of Mary Haberman and Mary Ann Komorowski. Also survived by other relatives and many friends including friends and colleagues in Hawaii. Visitation Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church - Mary Queen of Heaven campus (2322 S. 106th St.) at 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Retired librarian from the Hawaii State Library in Honolulu. Former librarian at Marquette University Library. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
