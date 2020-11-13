Sandra A. Opat(nee White) Passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of James Opat. Loving mother of James M. Opat Sr. and stepmother of Michael (Kylie). Proud grandmother of James M. Opat Jr., Evelyn, and MJ. Dear sister of Susan, Sheila, Joy, and Chrissy. Preceded in death by her parents Marion and Roberta White. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Sandra was the glue of the family. She had the kindest, biggest heart and would give you the shirt off her back. If you came to visit, she never let you leave hungry. She will be dearly missed.Per Sandra's wishes, no services will be held.