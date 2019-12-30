|
|
Sandra Ann Hetzel
Port Washington - (Nee Pfund) Age 76. Passed away peacefully, at home and is reunited with her husband, Gordon, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Loving sister of William P. (Ruth) Pfund. Loving aunt of William C. (Jill) Pfund, Ryan (Sandra) Pfund, Rob (Julie) Pfund and Aprille (Dan) Wagner. Loving great aunt of Amelia, Matthew, Zachary, Leah, Sophie, Alyssa, Lauren, Delaney, Lindsey and Will. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She enjoyed her 2 kitties, feeding her squirrels and birds.
Sandra graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1961. She received a 2 year degree from a Business School in Milwaukee in 1963. From there she was employed by Pabst Brewing Company as an Executive Secretary for 27 years. After that she worked at the Brown Deer School District as an Administrative Assistant for 16 years.
Visitation will be held at ST. JOHNS LUTHERAN CHURCH; 217 N Freeman Dr., Port Washington, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 3:30-5:30PM. Funeral Service at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated according to the families wishes. A special thank you to the caregivers from Peace of Mind, Tatyanna, Alexxis, Yaya, Sylvia, Naurice and Tanita.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020