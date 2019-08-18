Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
1940 - 2019
Sandra Ann Merfeld Notice
Merfeld, Sandra Ann Sandy was called home to heaven by our Lord on August 10, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer, Alzheimer's disease and kidney failure at the age of 78 years. She was born October 13, 1940 to Earl and Gladys (Higgins) Merfeld in Milwaukee, WI and is survived by one sister, Patricia (Alan) Fabian and nieces Nancy (Andy) Fabian-Schliewe, Debra Fabian and nephew Thomas (Sharon) Fabian and her good friends Dee Kohlbeck and Erv Helbach and other relatives and friends and her brothers and sisters in Christ and her beloved pet Basset hound Abby. Over the years Sandy fostered other Bassets: Cindy, Sammy, Rosy, Ollie, Buddy and Bo. Sandy was an avid gardener, enhancing her yard with various flowers and shrubs and also donating her time to care for some of the plantings around her church. She was an RN and worked for many years at the old Milwaukee County Hospital and then later for the Milwaukee County jail system. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Luke's and the staff at Linden Grove Nursing Home in New Berlin for their kind and compassionate care of Sandy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners, WI. Visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Muskego, would be appreciated. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
jsonline