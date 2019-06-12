Services
Sandra Ann Miller

Miller, Sandra Ann (Nee Chelminiak) Passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 at age 76. Loving wife of the late Bob Miller. Beloved mother of Julie (Jeff) Kimmerling and Michael Miller. Proud grandmother of Kaleb Miller. Dear daughter of Lillian Chelminiak. Further survived by additional family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, from 4-5:45pm. Funeral service at 6pm. Private interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Mr. Bob's Under the Bridge.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
