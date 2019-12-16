|
|
Sandra Behling
Saint Francis - It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Behling announces her passing in the early morning hours on December 15, 2019. Sandra "Sandy" was daughter to Walter and Dorothy Knott born on February 10, 1939. Loving wife to Gordon. Beloved mother to Gordon (Trini), Wendy (Ron) and David (Denise). Sandra will also be lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. There will be no services for Sandra per her wishes. Sandra had a fiesty spirit and a big heart, she was loved by so many.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019