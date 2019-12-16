Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Behling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Behling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Behling Notice
Sandra Behling

Saint Francis - It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Behling announces her passing in the early morning hours on December 15, 2019. Sandra "Sandy" was daughter to Walter and Dorothy Knott born on February 10, 1939. Loving wife to Gordon. Beloved mother to Gordon (Trini), Wendy (Ron) and David (Denise). Sandra will also be lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. There will be no services for Sandra per her wishes. Sandra had a fiesty spirit and a big heart, she was loved by so many.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline