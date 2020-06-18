Sandra Brown
Sandra Brown

Winter - Sandra Brown, age 79, of Winter, WI passed away on Tues, June 16th, 2020. Sandra was born Dec 12, 1940. She was raised in Muskego, WI and graduated from high school there. On June 13, 1959, Sandra was joined in marriage to Thomas Brown in Hales Corners, WI. Sandra and Thomas settled in New Berlin where they raised their four children; Thomas Brown, Bradley Brown, Andrea Brown and Kimberly Brown.

A private gathering will be held for Sandra at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
