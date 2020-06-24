Sandra Campbell Scott
Sandra Campbell Scott

Passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. Retiring from Miller Brewing Company after 36 years in 2010, she founded the Scott Institute of Learning. She developed " The Be Present Program", a tutoring and mentoring program with Milwaukee Public Schools. Sandra was a very strong advocate for children education and will greatly be missed.

Private services will be held.

Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
(414) 445 3700
