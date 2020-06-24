Sandra Campbell Scott
Passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. Retiring from Miller Brewing Company after 36 years in 2010, she founded the Scott Institute of Learning. She developed " The Be Present Program", a tutoring and mentoring program with Milwaukee Public Schools. Sandra was a very strong advocate for children education and will greatly be missed.
Private services will be held.
Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.