Sandra "Sandy" Craven
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandy" Craven

Two Rivers - Born into eternal life on June 28, 2020 at 81. Loving wife for 50 years of Peter. She is survived by her children Renee M. Lecher, Victoria (Brian) Crull, William (Bonnie) Baumann and Lisa Roch, daughter-in-law, Virginia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services, Thursday, July 2nd at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved