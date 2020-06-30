Sandra "Sandy" Craven
Two Rivers - Born into eternal life on June 28, 2020 at 81. Loving wife for 50 years of Peter. She is survived by her children Renee M. Lecher, Victoria (Brian) Crull, William (Bonnie) Baumann and Lisa Roch, daughter-in-law, Virginia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services, Thursday, July 2nd at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.