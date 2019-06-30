|
Sobon, Sandra D. Passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 84 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, James. Loving mother of Bonnie Spacek, Michael (Leola), Susan (Helge) Tangen, and Mark (Michelle). Proud grandmother of Brenda, Juan, Carl, Sam, Sydney, and many great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Richard and Martin. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Sandra enjoyed swimming and bowling. She will be remembered by many for her quick wit and her one liners. The family wishes to express a very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Creekside Terrace and the staff of Allay Home and Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorials to in Sandra's name are appreciated. A celebration of Sandra's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019