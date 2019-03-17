|
|
Cleeremen, Sandra E. Sandra E. Cleereman, nee Wittke, passed away on March 6, 2019. Born in Racine, Wisconsin to Gordon and Irene Wittke, nee Peterson, on October 11, 1942. She is survived by her husband, Gene Cleereman, of 53 years, children, Jason (Evanjelina) Cleereman, Bridget (Mark) Scaffidi, and Vanessa Maldonado, and her treasured grandchildren, Alexandria, Shaun, Dominic, Samantha, Amelia, and Jack, sisters Marcia Andersen (James) and Cynthia Uhlir (Wesley) of The Villages of FL and a great Aunt, Shirley Dougard of Estero FL, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandra's most cherished moments were the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, and volunteering at the Summerfield United Methodist Church where she made many friends. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, with a memorial visitation from 12 to 3 PM, followed by Memorial Service at 3 PM, at Summerfield United Methodist Church, 728 E. Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be given to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019