Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church - St. Helen Site
3329 South 10th St
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandra E. "Sandy" Romanski


1941 - 2020
Sandra E. "Sandy" Romanski Notice
Sandra E. "Sandy" Romanski

Milwaukee - (nee Szyba). Passed away on January 16, 2020 after a nearly 4 year heroic battle against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Sandy was born on May 14, 1941 to parents, Thomas and Emilie (nee Schulke) Szyba and was preceded in death by her cherished parents and beloved husband, Ronald Taylor-Romanski. Survivors include her brother, Randall of Riverside Rhode Island; her eldest nephew, Nathan (Christy) Szyba and their children, Nolan, Natalie and Elaina, all of Vail, Arizona; her nephew, Jeremy Szyba (Alex Gold) of Kansas City, Missouri; and her niece, Allison (Jed) Ferguson of Brooklyn, New York. Sandy is survived by her treasured lifelong friend, Linda; her caring and faithful friend, Phyllis; her dear and loving friends, Susan and Gary, Chris, Colleen, Regina and Robin. Other survivors include dear friends and kind neighbors who also touched her life, as well as other relatives. Sandy was a retiree of Wisconsin Bell/ATT.

Sandy left this final message: "To my wonderful brother, who despite your own health issues, gave me encouragement, support and traveled to Milwaukee multiple times to help me, you have my eternal love and gratitude. How lucky I've been to have you as my brother. To my wonderful friends, who were there for me, my deepest thanks. You blessed my life with your friendship. To each person who prayed for me, offered encouragement with a call or a card, your kindness meant so much. To Dr. Ehab Attallah, P.A. Kim Johnston and the staff of Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center and Grace Clinic, my heartfelt gratitude for your expert care and kindness. You gave me the gift of time."

If so desired memorials may be made to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation Dept. of Hematology & Oncology, for leukemia research under the direction of Dr. Ehab Atallah; a humane organization of your choice, or any organization that aids our veterans.

Visitation at St. John Paul II Catholic Church - St. Helen Site - 3329 South 10th St. Milwaukee, on Monday, February 3rd from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 29, 2020
