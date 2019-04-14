Services
Sandra Elaine Thays

Sandra Elaine Thays Notice
Thays, Sandra Elaine (Nee Wille) Sandy passed away on April 8, 2019 at age 77. Partner of June Nowakowski, loving mother of Katherine (Jammie Kirkland), Elizabeth (Brian Bautz) and Kristin (Kevin Gilbert) as well as 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Sister of Yvonne Roman. Sandy felt young throughout her career as a gero-psych nurse in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. There will be a private cremation. Celebration of life to be held June 1. Full obit at
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
