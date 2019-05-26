|
|
Bayer, Sandra J. Passed away on Monday May 20, 2019 in Jackson, WI., at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her husband Roger and brother Patrick Fitzpatrick. Loving mother of Ron (Wendy), Don (Shelly), Cliff (Caroline) and Charlene (Rodger) Frank. Further survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Sandra was a homemaker, and assisted her husband in the family business. Visitation will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd. (Hwy J & JJ, 4 blocks south of I 94) from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Interment Highland Memorial Park to follow, New Berlin. To receive this obit/directors text 1846953 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019