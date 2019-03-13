Services
Sandra J. Butz-Siebers

Butz-Siebers, Sandra J. of Germantown, March 11, 2019 age 63 yrs. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Benjamin (Kate) and Rachel. Proud grandmother of Evelyn. Dear sister of Kiernan (Joan) Butz. Dear daughter-in-law of Gloria (the late Clifford) Siebers. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Harry Jr. and Bernice (Nee Harrel) Butz. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 - Noon at David's Star Ev. Lutheran Church 2740 David's Star Dr. Jackson, WI. Family will receive friends at the church on Sat. from 9:00 AM - 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to David's Star Ev. Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Lutheran College Art Department, or the Washington Co. Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
