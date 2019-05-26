Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Hoffmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. Hoffmann

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sandra J. Hoffmann Notice
Hoffmann, Sandra J. (Nee Rathke) of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved wife of the late David Hoffmann Sr. Loving mother of David Hoffmann Jr., Daniel (Carol) Hoffmann, and Denise (Joe) Laszkiewicz. Proud grandma of Nick, Kyle, Aaron, Bailee, Jakob, Danial, Thomas, and Holly. Dear sister of Sue (John) Wittenberg, the late George Rathke, and the late Derald Rathke. Sister-in-law of Barb Rathke. Further survived by her best friends, Joan Raasch and Lois Schwarten, many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 5:30 PM at First Immanuel Lutheran Church (W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd.), Cedarburg. Interment Immanuel Cemetery. In state on Tuesday, at the church, from 4:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline