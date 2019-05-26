|
|
Hoffmann, Sandra J. (Nee Rathke) of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved wife of the late David Hoffmann Sr. Loving mother of David Hoffmann Jr., Daniel (Carol) Hoffmann, and Denise (Joe) Laszkiewicz. Proud grandma of Nick, Kyle, Aaron, Bailee, Jakob, Danial, Thomas, and Holly. Dear sister of Sue (John) Wittenberg, the late George Rathke, and the late Derald Rathke. Sister-in-law of Barb Rathke. Further survived by her best friends, Joan Raasch and Lois Schwarten, many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 5:30 PM at First Immanuel Lutheran Church (W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd.), Cedarburg. Interment Immanuel Cemetery. In state on Tuesday, at the church, from 4:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019