Melms, Sandra J. 1940-2019 Melms, Sandra J was called home by our Lord Jesus on March 7th, 2019. Sandra was born in Milwaukee on December 5th, 1940 and grew up in the Milwaukee area. Sandra was a graduate of Bayview High School. On November 7th, 1959, Sandra married the love of her life, Thomas J. Melms. They raised 4 children. Throughout her life, Sandra enjoyed bowling, playing bunco and was an avid baseball fan. Sandra is survived by her children, Thomas Jr, David, Deborah (Bruske) and Linda (Fernandes); 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her love, Thomas, as well as her parents, John and Mildred O'Dell, her sister Marilyn Bartz and brother Howard O'Dell. There will be a memorial service at St. Stephen the Martyr Lutheran Church located at 6101 S 51 street, Greendale, Wisconsin on March 22nd, 2019 at 7 pm, with a visitation at 6pm. Interment will be in Sheboygan, Wisc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
